Barista Set - Handcrafted Cane Sugar Syrup Sampler

A lot of drinks call for simple syrup?that sweet solution of sugar and water?but it?s just so?simple. Jazz things up a bit with Jolie Greatorex and Theda Anderson?s quartet of deliciously flavored cane-sugar syrups. Each one is handmade using techniques to intensify the complex flavors of its carefully selected, all-natural ingredients. Plus, you'll get a recipe card for crafting refreshing cocktails, rich hot cocoa, and decadent desserts. Choose from two sets: BARISTA SET Designed to liven up coffee, hot cocoa, desserts, and more, this set comes with Single Origin Chocolate, Vanilla Bean, Amber Caramel, and Sweet Mint syrups. COCKTAIL SET Made to brighten up cocktails (but great with desserts, too) this set features Grenadine, Sugar and Spice Cola, and spicy Firecracker syrups, along with a flavor that changes depending on the season. Rotating Seasonal Flavor: Spring (March to May)?Bee's Knees (honey, lavender, and lime) Summer (June to August)?Pineapple Coconut Fall (September to November)?Leaves of Gold (honey, pear, hazelnuts, and spices) Winter (December to February)?Winterberry (cranberries, peppermint, spruce, and pine) Handmade in Virginia.