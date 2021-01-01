From flash furniture
Flash Furniture Bari Upholstered Chair in Dark Gray Fabric
Let go of your worries and calm your mind and body when you settle into this comfy chair. Style and function blend seamlessly in this handsome, classic style arm chair so snuggle in and unwind with a glass of wine or that book you just can't put down Durable Fabric Upholstery for a timeless look Supportive tailored arms and generously padded back and seat cushions for extra comfort Can be used in the living room, family room, den, mancave or as a reading chair PRODUCT MEASUREMENTS >>> Overall Size: 33.5"W x 30.75"D x 36.5"H | Seat Size: 23"W x 20"D x 17.75"H | Back Size: 27.5"W x 18"H | Arm Size: 26"H from floor; 8"H from seat