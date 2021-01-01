From gv2 by gevril
GV2 by Gevril Bari Tortoise Mother of Pearl Dial Ladies Watch 9254B
Advertisement
Silver-tone stainless steel case with a two-tone (silver-tone and rose gold-tone) stainless steel bracelet. Fixed silver-tone stainless steel bezel. Mother of pearl dial with rose gold-tone hands and Roman numeral & index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. One subdial displaying: small second. Ronda Caliber 1069 quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Rectangle case shape, case size: 34 mm, case thickness: 10.5 mm. Band width: 18 mm. Deployment with push button release clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute, small second. Bari Tortoise Series. Fashion watch style. Watch label: Swiss Movt. GV2 by Gevril Bari Tortoise Mother of Pearl Dial Ladies Watch 9254B.