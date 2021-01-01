From gv2 by gevril
GV2 by Gevril Bari Tortoise Quartz Diamond Brown Dial Ladies Watch 9229.5
Advertisement
Rose gold-tone stainless steel case with a brown leather strap. Fixed rose gold-tone bezel with a tortoise-shell acetate inlay. Brown dial with rose gold-tone sword-shaped hands and diamond-set index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Three multi-function sub-dials displaying: date, day of the week and 24 hour. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Rectangle case shape. Case size: 37 mm. Case thickness: 8.8 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, day, hour, minute, second. Bari Tortoise Series. Fashion watch style. GV2 by Gevril Bari Tortoise Quartz Diamond Brown Dial Ladies Watch 9229.5.