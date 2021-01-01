bareMinerals Barepro Longwear Lipstick - Peony, 0.07 Ounce

The first longwear lipstick full of mineral color* This weightless gel formula delivers creamy full color with a soft matte finish in one swipe, with high-impact shades from neutrals to wearable brights Infused with baobab and berry oils, sunflower seed and jojoba waxes to help nourish and condition lips for comfortable wear Powered by Mineral Lock Long-Wear Technology that blends mineral pigments with lipids naturally found in skin, it helps lock in color for smudge-proof, budge-proof and transfer-proof wear Perspiration-proof, cocktail-proof, kiss-proof lipstick Apply directly to lips for one-swipe full coverage color For increased definition, use with Under Over Lip Liner before or after lipstick application