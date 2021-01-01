From nyx professional makeup
NYX Professional Makeup Bare with Me Tinted Skin Veil Lightweight BB Cream - Beige Buff - 0.91 fl oz
Reveal your freshest self with NYX Professional Makeup Bare With Me Tinted Skin Veil! A lightweight tinted BB cream with a seamless, satiny finish to help you achieve the ultimate fresh faced no makeup makeup look. Simply smooth this weightless formula onto the complexion for light, breathable coverage. Each flexible hue feels like a second skin and delivers up to 8 hours of hydration. A hydrating, creamy formula that never feels heavy or cakey. This noncomedogenic formula is infused with aloe and cucumber extracts. If you want lightweight, hydrating coverage that lets you show off those freckles, Bare With Me Tinted Skin Veil is your new makeup must have! Use in replace of your foundation for a no-makeup makeup hydrated look. Featuring a vegan formula with no animal-derived ingredients or by-products, all NYX Professional Makeup products are proudly cruelty-free and PETA certified. Color: 04 Beige Buff.