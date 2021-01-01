wet n wild Bare Focus Tinted Hydrator, Tinted Moisturizer, Dewy, Fair, 0.91 fl oz

This oil-free tinted hydrator with hyaluronic acid and vegan squalene is a one-way ticket to quenched perfection! Our new Bare Focus Tinted Hydrator features buildable, sheer-to-medium coverage with a semi-matte finish for a naturally flawless and nourished glow. Transforms a multi-step routine into a one-step regimen, so you’ll be ready in a splash with this lightweight, multipurpose and super convenient formula. If that’s not a beauty dream destination, we don’t know what is! Simply tap, blend and build to your preferred coverage for hydrated, radiant, instant perfection. Select from our versatile range of shades to transport yourself to complexion paradise!