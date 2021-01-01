Well Woven Barclay Hannover Ivory 2 ft. x 4 ft. Modern Geometric Area Rug

The Well Woven Barclay Collection 2 ft. x 4 ft. Area Rug is a great option if you are looking to upgrade the furnishing of your home. With a modern style, this rug is the ideal accessory for contemporary homes. It has stain-resistant fabrics and fade-resistant materials, which ensure it will not discolor. This loomed rug has a 100% polypropylene design, which will efficiently resist fading over time. It delightfully blossoms with floral accents, adding a graceful touch to any room. It comes in an ivory shade for a light and neutral accent to your decor.