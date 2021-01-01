Well Woven Barclay Bowery Art Deco Ivory 5 ft. x 7 ft. Modern Geometric Area Rug

Upgrade your bedroom with the gorgeous Well Woven Barclay Collection 5 ft. x 7 ft. Area Rug. Designed with a modern style, this rug is the perfect accessory for contemporary homes. It is crafted with stain-resistant fabrics and has fade-resistant materials, ensuring that it won't discolor. Embellished with geometric detailing, it creates the perfect mix of traditional and chic that will pair well with any decor. Crafted with polypropylene, it is an especially durable option for your home. This rug is multi-colored, adding to your already welcoming design. Color: Ivory.