Well Woven Barclay Arcs and Shapes Light Blue 8 ft. x 10 ft. Modern Geometric Area Rug

Combine comfort and functionality with the Barclay Arcs and Shapes Light Blue 7 ft. 10 in. X 9 ft. 10 in. Area Rug. Ideal as a shimmering piece, it is designed with light blue colors, adding to your welcoming decor. This rug has a soft pile, offering a cozy surface beneath your feet. It has a modern, transitional style and features a geometric pattern. Perfect for keeping your room cozy, it is 0.6 in. thick, creating a warm environment. Built from durable jute, this loomed rug creates a natural and organic feel beneath your feet.