Barcelona Spain - La Sagrada Familia Catalonia Church Tote Bag

A unique sketched and digitized design of the famous La Sagrada Familia church basilica in the beautiful city of Barcelona, Spain. A perfect gift idea for residents of Barcelona or tourists visiting the country of Spain. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.