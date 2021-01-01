From l*space
L*SPACE Barcelona Dress in Black. - size M/L (also in XS/S)
Advertisement
L*SPACE Barcelona Dress in Black. - size M/L (also in XS/S) L*SPACE Barcelona Dress in Black. - size M/L (also in XS/S) 100% viscose. Made in India. Hand wash cold. Unlined. Front button closure with detachable waist tie. Lightweight woven fabric. Item not sold as a set. LSPA-WD136. BARDR20. California-based designer Monica Wise delivers a collection of stylish swimwear that brings a state of opulence to any poolside get-together. Pieces are fashion forward, offering modern designs in luxurious materials that are sophisticated, but also beach appropriate.