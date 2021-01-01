From chic home
Chic Home Barcelona 6 Piece Reversible Comforter Sheet Set and Decorative Pillows Shams, Twin, Green
LUXURIOUS SUPER SOFT PLUSH MICROFIBER – The Chic Home Barcelona comforter bedding set is made with premium quality cotton-feel brushed microfiber – No more rustling and crinkling as you toss and turn to get comfortable. Just quiet peaceful sleep with an amazingly soft comforter cover. DOWN ALTERNATIVE FILLING – The Barcelona twin size comforter is stuffed with 100% synthetic polyester filling – Perfect for anyone with allergies looking to breathe and sleep easy, especially children and the elderly STAY WARM AND COOL UNDER ONE COVER – Be comfortable all year round with the Barcelona twin comforter by Chic Home – Stuffed with lightweight synthetic alternative down filling the comforter will keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer THE COMPLETE BED SET BUILT TO LAST – The Chic Home Barcelona Bed in a Bag set is made with strict quality control standards and comes with everything you need for a complete bedroom make over. With a Twin size comforter, sheets, pillow cases, decorative pillows and shams, this set is all you need to transform your décor and elevate your style. Add one to cart today and turn your bedroom into a Chic Home.