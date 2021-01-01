Barbara Glass End Table with Storage

Whether perched between your sofa and recliner or illuminating a corner of the living room, this versatile end table is the perfect partner to your contemporary decor. Featuring a round silhouette with sleek tapered legs, it comes crafted on a steel and metal frame in a neutral finish that makes your modern space look fresh and clean. Its surface top is great for displaying a light or table clock, while below, an open shelf is great for holding books and magazines. Table Base Color: Blackened Bronze