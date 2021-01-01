Hudson Jeans Barbara Ankle Super Skinny in Black. - size 27 (also in 24, 26, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32) Hudson Jeans Barbara Ankle Super Skinny in Black. - size 27 (also in 24, 26, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32) 59% cotton 33% modal 6% poly 2% elastane. Zip fly with button closure. 5-pocket styling. Coated denim. 12 at the knee narrows to 8.5 at the leg opening. Imported. HUDSON-WJ1133. WHA407GWF. Rooted in the legacy of British Cool and liberated by the free spirit of LA, Hudson is a rebel with a cause a brand that redefines the standard every time. Today Hudson is positioned as a global leader in Premium Denim and the mission remains the same as day one; transcend product and inspire people around the world to live out their passions, push life to its fullest, and challenge themselves to be their very best.