From songmics
SONGMICS Set of 2 Bar Stools, Mid-Century Modern Chairs with Metal Legs, 27.6”, Retro Brown
Advertisement
TURN YOUR BAR INTO A COZY OASIS: For a sunny weekend morning or a lazy afternoon, sit down on this set of 2 SONGMICS bar stools with your sweetheart, satisfied and satiated with a hearty meal RETRO CLASS: With their simple curves, retro-tone brown seats, and elegant canted metal legs, these mid-century modern stools will inject a touch of retro class to your kitchen island or bar counter COMFORT MULTIPLIED: Padded with thick foam, covered by durable synthetic leather, and supported by an ergonomic backrest and footrest, these bar stools give you multiplied comfort to improve the moments spent in front of the bar RELAX, FRIENDS: Supported by strong metal legs that’re ensured by adjustable feet, each bar stool can hold up to 264 lb and always keep balanced, so feel free to sit down, relax your body and mind, and enjoy the cozy time 3 STEPS TO THE GOAL: Assembling these bar stools is no great task! It’s just 3 simple assembly steps where you’ll screw on the seat frame and then put the individual parts together