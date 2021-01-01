Nature by Canus Bar Soap, Shea Buttr, 5 Oz, With Fresh Canadian Goat Milk, Vitamin A, B3, Potassium, Zinc, and Selenium (89824)

Contains: 1 - 5 Ounce bars of Nature By Canus Bar Soap, Shea Butter Our shea butter goat milk soap bar is naturally packed with fatty acids, vitamins A (retinol) and B (niacin), potassium, zinc, and selenium Our fresh goat milk soap bar contains real shea butter known for its nourishing and softening benefits Our fresh goat milk soap contains mild ingredients that purify the skin without affecting its natural moisture barrier Our traditionally saponified fresh goat milk soap bar is made with strictly plant-base ingredients from a certified sustainable palm plantation