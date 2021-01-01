Bannister 6-Light Unique / Statement Drum Pendant
Description
Features:Number of lights: 6cETLus approvedBulb type: 40W G9 Bulb (not included)The teardrops are made from crystalFixture Design: Unique / StatementFixture Shape: DrumNumber of Lights: 6Number of Tiers: 1Light Direction: DownFinish: ChromeShade Included: YesShade Material: FabricShade Color: Primary Material: MetalGlass Type: Wood Type: Crystal Component: YesReal Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: OtherDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: NoSwag Light: NoBulb Included: Number of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Edison Bulb: Bulb Type: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Base: G9/Bi-pinDimmable: NoDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Voltage: 120Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 40Power Source: HardwiredPlug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Product Care: Country of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Hanging Method: WireSpefications:Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: NoWEEE Recycling Required: YesNevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: YesWashington 19.260 GSL Compliant: YesDimensions:Manufacturer provides 1 year warrantyOverall Weight: 18Adjustable Hanging Length: YesOverall Max Height: 86Overall Min Height: 20Body Height - Top to Bottom: 14Body Height - Top to Bottom: 86Body Width - Side to Side: 18Body Depth - Front to Back: 18Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: 7Shade Width - Side to Side: 18Shade Depth - Front to Back: 18Downrod Included: Downrod Size(s): Chain Length: Fixture Cord Length: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesEstimated Time to Assemble: Additional Tools Required: Installation Required: YesTools Needed for Installation: Additional Parts Required: NoWarranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Shade Color: Silver