Bannister 1-Light Single Drum Pendant
Description
Features:Number of lights: 1cETLus approvedBulb type: 40W G9 Bulb (not included)Can be hung over a bathtubFixture Design: SingleFixture Shape: DrumNumber of Lights: 1Number of Tiers: 1Light Direction: DownFinish: ChromePrimary Material: MetalWood Type: Crystal Component: YesReal Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: OtherDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: NoSwag Light: NoBulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Edison Bulb: Bulb Type: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape Code: G9Recommended Bulb Shape: Bulb Base: G9/Bi-pinDimmable: NoDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Voltage: 120Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 40Power Source: HardwiredPlug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Product Care: Country of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: WITB Bulb Included: NoHanging Method: WireSpefications:Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: NoWEEE Recycling Required: YesNevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: YesWashington 19.260 GSL Compliant: YesDimensions:Overall Weight: 4Adjustable Hanging Length: YesOverall Max Height: Overall Min Height: Body Height - Top to Bottom: 9Body Height - Top to Bottom: 81Body Width - Side to Side: 6Body Depth - Front to Back: 6Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: 6.5Shade Width - Side to Side: 6Shade Depth - Front to Back: 6Downrod Included: Downrod Size(s): Chain Length: Fixture Cord Length: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesEstimated Time to Assemble: Additional Tools Required: Installation Required: YesTools Needed for Installation: Additional Parts Required: NoWarranty:Manufacturer provides 1 year warrantyProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Shade Color: White