Bankers LED Desk Lamp by Original BTC - Color: White - Finish: Glossy - (BT-FT700)
Brighten up your workday with the Bankers LED Desk Lamp from Original BTC. A new production of a 20th-century design, its handmade in Stoke-on-Trent in the UK starts with a round brass base and stem that splits out into a â€œYâ€ shaped holder for the lamping and shade. The shade itself is made by artisans, who pour a slip (a water and clay mixture) into a mold. Once set, the mold is split, and the shade is left overnight. Finally, it is sponged and fettled to eliminate imperfections. The result is a beautiful bone china that wraps the fixtures integrated LED from the sides, creating a horizontal ambiance that accents the pool of light cast below. Mixing industrial style with modern sophistication, Original BTC has been creating fine lighting solutions for the contemporary lifestyle, hand-assembled in Oxford, England since 1990. Original BTC operates from their core values of quality, detail, and use of only the finest materials such as aluminum, chrome, and bone china to create beautifully unprocessed lights. Industrial, yet timeless, Original BTC offers an exclusive selection of table lights, floor lights, wall lights, and pendant incandescent and LED lights to redefine the mood of any space. Color: White. Finish: Natural White with Satin Brass