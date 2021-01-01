Noble House Bani Boho 16" Yarn Pouf, Orange and White

Furnish your home with charming design and outstanding design for a cozy look. Featuring lovely striped design, this pouf offers your indoor space an uplifting atmosphere with a finishing hand-crafted touch. Whether you’re looking to put your feet up after a long day or if you’re in need of extra plush seating, this pouf offers a variety of functions for you to discover. Seamlessly blending into any arrangement with its understated design, this pouf is not only one-of-a-kind but is also resilient, making this the perfect indoor accessory. HANDCRAFTED BOHO DESIGN: Our handcrafted poufs are expertly designed and made using a centuries-old method. Any natural variations are not product flaws, but rather, will ensure that your purchase is of a truly one-of-a-kind product. With a simple striped pattern in shades of orange, this lovely pouf is a perfect accessory for any home. PET POLYESTER: Made with PET yarn with a cotton bottom, our pouf offers a durable fiber that is resistant to wear and tear. Known for its vibrant colors, this material offers a comfy accent for your home. POLYSTYRENE BEADS: This pouf is filled with light, durable, and comfortable polystyrene beads that provide hours of sitting and relaxation. This filling comes in an inner liner, so you don't have to worry about any mess. REMOVABLE COVERS WITH SAFETY ZIPPERS: You can easily remove your pouf cover for cleaning purposes after a long period of use. Just use the childproof safety zippers to unfasten the skin and slip out the inner filling. This product is spot clean only. DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This pouf is 16.00” W x 16.00” L. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming pouf.