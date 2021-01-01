Banded Wall Sconce by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Oil Rubbed - Finish: Oil Rubbed - (206251-1003)

The Banded Wall Sconce by Hubbardton Forge is a contemporary lighting fixture built for use within interior settings of commercial and residential spaces. The pieces profile resembles lighting piece commonly found in eastern cultures, complete with a slim yet durable arm that attached the bell-shaped glass diffuser to its metallic base. The base itself is hand-forged iron which enables the piece a prolonged life no matter its placement settings. Uses incandescent lamping to provide its light. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Color: Oil Rubbed. Finish: Bronze, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting