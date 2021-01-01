Banded Outdoor Wall Sconce with Top Plate by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Clear - Finish: Black - (305998-1000)

The Banded Outdoor Wall Sconce with Top Plate by Hubbardton Forge boldly combines sharp lines with textured glass to create a distinct visual accent. Handcrafted to order by artisans in Vermont, this striking fixtures focal point is a clear seeded glass shade that surrounds an inner frosted glass diffuser. A series of metal bars adorn the glass, adding a structural statement that contrasts elegantly with the warm light it emanates. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Color: Clear. Finish: Coastal Black, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting