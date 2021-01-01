From dweled
Banded LED Mini Pendant Light by DweLED - Color: Multicolor - Finish: Polished Chrome - (PD-68909-BN)
Advertisement
A stylish metal rings surround the frosted etched white acrylic diffuser designed for the Banded LED Mini Pendant Light by DweLED. The rugged diffuser makes the mini pendant light perfect for hanging from a ceiling located in a high traffic area of the home. Damp rated for both indoor and sheltered outdoor use, the sophisticated mini pendant light delivers a power rating of nearly 60,000 hours. Upward and downward illuminations allow for the changing of moods throughout the same party. dweLED is a WAC Lighting brand featuring an assortment of decorative LED lamps designed to seamlessly fit in a range of interiors from residential to commercial. All items within the dweLED collection utilize LED technology marrying modern design and energy efficiency. Shape: Cylinder. Color: Multicolor. Finish: Brushed Nickel