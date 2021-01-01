Banded Coastal Outdoor Wall Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Gold - Finish: Gold - (305892-1080)

The Banded Coastal Outdoor Wall Light from Hubbardton Forge presents a bold and enduring design, taking a classic style and infusing it with modern sensibilities. The robust bands that wrap around and secure the diffuser are constructed from Aluminum and aided by a Coastal Finish, ensuring this product is up to the challenge and harsh conditions outdoor fixtures must bear. The glass shade is hand-blown and will fill an entryway or patio with steady, ambient light. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Gold. Finish: Coastal Gold, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting