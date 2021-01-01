From jefdesigns
Band Double Tiered Pendant Light by jefdesigns - Color: Beige (jd_Band_Mahogany_Luther16)
The warmth of wood embraces a sleek and modern design. Rhythmic bands of timber encircle these drums of light. The twin lampshade gives this drum pendant its unique and functional design for residential and hospitality lighting. Each design is digitally printed on crisp white linen. These luminous pendants are translucent when lit to enhance the beauty of your space. Lower shade in linen white. Choose from 6 upper shade color options to complement your space. jefdesigns studio believes an artfully designed space creates a serene environment, one that quiets the noise of the world and allows us to relax and be at peace. Their nature-inspired, modern decor objects are thoughtfully designed and crafted in the US. Founded in 2003 and based in Portland Oregon. Shape: Drum. Color: Beige.