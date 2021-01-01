Envision Styles Pet Owners Gifts Ban Stupid People Not The Breed-Pitbulls Owners Gifts Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

If you're looking for the perfect birthday design idea for your Pitbull dog loving friend, dog mom or dog dad, this funny dog puppy art is just the thing. Don’t blame the breed blame the bad owners. Great Pitbulls lovers gifts for any friend or family. This sarcastic and comical animal graphic is perfect for you if you have a Pitbull Terrier paw in your heart and love your pet above all else. Prefect gift for pet owners, dog groomers, dog handlers. You will definitely stand out with this at dog parks. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only