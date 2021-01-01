From red barrel studio
Bamby 5 - Piece Counter Height Dining Set
This 5-piece dining table set features beautiful details and creates a sleek feel with a versatility that enhances any open dining area. It features a faux marble tabletop and four matching PU upholstered chairs, seats, four people, comfortably and will add an upscale look to any dining room or kitchen. A marble tabletop with a solid wood frame will keep the set intact for years to come. Transform your dining room, kitchen area, and more into a multi-functional space with this 5 piece dining set. Table Top Color: Gray, Chair Color: Black