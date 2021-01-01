From pet house
Pet House Bamboo Watermint Natural Soy Wax Melt, 3-oz
Replace all traces of pet odors with the Pet House Bamboo Watermint Natural Soy Wax Melt. Made especially for homes with furry companions, this natural melt uses a powerful odor neutralizer that clears the air of what you don’t want to smell—and leaves behind a fresh and modern scent of bamboo with a combination of water flowers, lemon, lime and peppermint. A great alternative to candles that works with flameless warmers, it’s hand-poured right here in the USA with 100% natural soy that is totally safe for doggies. And the adorable paw shape makes a great gift!