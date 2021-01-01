Serve appetizers in style with the Oval Bamboo Serving Tray by Hastings Home. This tray is made of solid bamboo, making it ecologically friendly, lightweight and bacteria resistant. The natural finish and modern design are sure to compliment almost any home decor. Measuring 16.5 inches long and 6.5 inches wide, this display tray is great for presenting cheese, fruits and vegetables or bread for family dinners or parties. This serving tray is as functional as it is beautiful. It's great for serving snacks during parties or just as a display piece in your dining or living room. It's easy to clean in warm soapy water. It should be allowed to dry completely before its next use. Hastings Home Bamboo Serving Tray- Wooden Oval Dinnerware Cheese and Bread Board or Appetizer and Charcuterie Platter for Kitchen or Dining Room by