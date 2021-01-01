From giovanni

Giovanni Bamboo Oval Hair Brush, Nylon Ball-Tipped Bristles

Description

Giovanni Bamboo Oval Hair Brush Designed for brushing and detangling wet or dry hair Lightweight to reduce styling fatigue Wooden Bamboo handle for a comfortable grip Nylon, ball-tipped bristles Smooths and creates voluminous and professional-looking styles Use Bamboo and help Giovanni reduce deforestation and save the planet! Bamboo is one of the fastest-growing plants in the world and a 100% renewable source. Easily brush and detangle wet or dry hair with this lightweight sustainable styling tool. Giovanni hair care…bridging the gap between natural and salon quality.

