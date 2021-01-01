From revo innovations
Bamboo Laptop Lap Tray with Adjustable Legs Work from Home Foldable Breakfast Serving Bed Tray Lap Desk with Tilting Top and Storage Drawer.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. WORK FROM HOME: the perfect lap tray so you can get work done from the comfort of your bed! The lap tray allows you to use your 13 or 15 laptop and a computer mouse with plenty of room to spare. The lap tray is portable workstation that goes where you go. Simply collapse the lap tray down and easily move it to your next work area 100% BAMBOO LAP DESK TRAY: Crafted from 100% bamboo wood, this laptop lap tray provides a stylish and elegant touch to your home, living room, or office. Built with a sturdy and durable construction, feel safe using your laptop, iPad, tablet, books, drawing canvas, snacks, food and more on the tray ADJUSTABLE HEIGHT & TILT TRAY: Equipped with adjustable legs allowing you to set the bamboo laptop lap tray at the perfect height. The tray table is also equipped with 5 separate tilting positions providing you with comfortable positions to prop up your tablet, book or laptop*