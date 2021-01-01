Bamboo Expandable Drawer Organizer, Adjustable Knives Cutlery And Utensil Tray, Flatware Organizer Drawer Divider With Grooved For Kitchen, Bedroom, B

Product description:FLEXIBLE SIZE ADJUSTMENT: The drawer organizer can be expanded from 6 compartments (12.6 inches) to 8 compartments (19.2 inches), flexible size adjustment to fit different drawer sizes. With rectangular compartments of different sizes, you can flexibly choose the type of tableware you want to organize to make the most of your space. Please note: Please measure your drawer size before buying.ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY & DURABLE MATERIALS: The flatware drawer organizers is made of 100% organic bamboo, which are renewable resources and durable. The reinforced bamboo base and the sturdy S-shaped joint structure ensure durability. Bamboo products are easy to clean and can be wiped with a damp cloth.MULTI-PURPOSE: The cutlery organizer can also be used to organize jewelry, stationery, office supplies, cosmetics, etc. It can also work well in other parts of the home to maintain its beauty such as closets, bathrooms, garages, basements, utility rooms, and attics.PERFECT STORAGE METHOD: The silverware organizer is an ideal tool to keep the drawers tidy and tidy. All silverware can be kept in order. You can see all the contents at a glance, and all the items are within reach, thus saving the time of finding items.QUALITY ASSURANCE: Your satisfaction is our motivation. If you are not satisfied with our kitchen utensil holder, you can get a 100% refund and replacement guarantee. This is our commitment to your excellence.