Bamboo Cutting Board for Cheese & Charcuterie with 4 Ceramic Bowls & Knife Set- Designed & Quality Checked in the USA

Best Quality Guranteed. LIFETIME WARRANTY from USA - Designers and Manufacturers for over 25 years of a Wide Range of High Quality Bamboo Cheese & Charcuterie Serving Platters that provide the highest quality products on the market. ORGANICALLY GROWN Bamboo/Charcuterie Serving Platter includes 4 Ceramic Bowls & 3 Stainless Steel Cheese Knife with Ceramic Handles. FDA approved MEASURES 17' wide x 13' and has a milled groove around the edges of cutting surface to collect juice from soft cheeses and fruits A GREAT GIFT IDEA - Surprise Your Friends and Family and Offer them a Stylish Way to Enjoy their Favorite Cheeses & Appetizers - Makes an Incredible Housewarming, Engagement, Wedding, Anniversary, Retirement, Birthday, Christmas, Holiday, or Hostess Gift! CLICK at Top of Page to Visit Our Store & See the FULL RANGE!