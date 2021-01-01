From prep & savour

Bamboo Cheese Board Set With Cutlery In Slide-Out Drawer, Round Wood Charcuterie Platter Serving Tray,For Meat,Wine,Cheese

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

This cheese board set includes two layers - the top layer can be used to cut and place more food and the second layer is a sliding storage tray that hides 3 cheese knives to bring your friend a new experience .Eco-friendly Bamboo Cheese Board: This cheese plate is made of natural organic thick bamboo, it does not absorb food odor. The table is designed with a semicircular slot for cookies and nut pieces to prevent it from falling during movement. The extra space is for cutting cheese and placing other foods.PERFECT GIFT CHOICE - This cheese cutting board is expertly designed to satisfy entertainment and personal, it is unique both a passion and a pleasure. Ideal gift for housewarming, Thanksgiving, parties, birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, Christmas, New Years or any other occasion.INCLUDES 3 CHEESE Utensils - This charcuterie board set comes with 3 cheese knives , a ceramic bowl on the top layer that is convenient for placing appetizers, nuts can even be used for hold salads and other jams.EASY TO CLEAN AND MAINTAIN: Hand wash this cheese tray with mild soap and warm water. Rinse well, clean and air dry. Do not put it in the dishwasher, clean it with oil for maintenance.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com