From prep & savour
Bamboo Cheese Board Set With Cutlery In Slide-Out Drawer, Round Wood Charcuterie Platter Serving Tray,For Meat,Wine,Cheese
Advertisement
This cheese board set includes two layers - the top layer can be used to cut and place more food and the second layer is a sliding storage tray that hides 3 cheese knives to bring your friend a new experience .Eco-friendly Bamboo Cheese Board: This cheese plate is made of natural organic thick bamboo, it does not absorb food odor. The table is designed with a semicircular slot for cookies and nut pieces to prevent it from falling during movement. The extra space is for cutting cheese and placing other foods.PERFECT GIFT CHOICE - This cheese cutting board is expertly designed to satisfy entertainment and personal, it is unique both a passion and a pleasure. Ideal gift for housewarming, Thanksgiving, parties, birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, Christmas, New Years or any other occasion.INCLUDES 3 CHEESE Utensils - This charcuterie board set comes with 3 cheese knives , a ceramic bowl on the top layer that is convenient for placing appetizers, nuts can even be used for hold salads and other jams.EASY TO CLEAN AND MAINTAIN: Hand wash this cheese tray with mild soap and warm water. Rinse well, clean and air dry. Do not put it in the dishwasher, clean it with oil for maintenance.