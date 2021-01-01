From baxton studio
Baxton Studio Baltimore Modern and Contemporary Faux Leather Upholstered Headboard - White, King
Bored with your bedroom Need to perk up that platform bed Add the look of leather. Our faux leather headboard boasts a button-tufted distinction that contrasts sharply with just about any wall. Rubberwood frame with foam padding provides added comfort. The Baltimore is fully upholstered in padded faux leather. The Baltimore headboard imbues a strong sense of style while presenting a modern piece full of boxy lines that accessorize with many looks. The headboard comes with 2 pre-drilled holes (with a height from ground up of 5.5" and 8") that go with any Leggett and Platt bedframe. The upper part on the back of the headboard's legs comes with 5 predrilled holes 2.55" apart from one another for height adjustment. Made in Malaysia.