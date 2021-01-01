From olio e osso
Olio E Osso Balm By Olio E Osso in Pink
These lovely, lightly tinted balms can be used on the lips and cheeks for a rosy, dewy glow. No. 1 Clear: untinted hydration for anywhere on the body No. 2 French Melon: peachy-pink coral No. 3 Crimson: bright and sheer classic red No. 4 Berry: soft and luminous aubergine No. 5 Currant: warm brick red No. 8 Persimmon: rich and deep toasty orange No. 9 Spring: breezy and bright pink No. 10 Tea Rose: graceful and grounded rose No. 12 Plum: warm, rich burgundy with a hint of gold shimmer No. 13 Poppy: lovely red with a hint of shimmer About Olio E Osso Portland-based Paola Lamorticella of Olio E Osso believes in the time-honored properties of olive oil, which is why each of her lip and body balms features it as the main ingredient. Handmade in small batches, each one is completely natural and crafted from essential oils and waxes sourced from the Pacific Northwest.