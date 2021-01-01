From cartier
Cartier Ballon Bleu Auotmatic Ladies 18k Yellow Gold Diamonds Watch WJBB0031
Advertisement
18kt yellow gold case with a purple alligator leather strap. Fixed bezel. Silver guilloche opaline dial with blue hands and Roman numeral hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Automatic movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 42 mm, case thickness: 13 mm. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Additional Info: case set with 126 brilliant-cut diamonds (1.83 carats), crown set with a sapphire cabochon. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Cartier Ballon Bleu Auotmatic Ladies 18k Yellow Gold Diamonds Watch WJBB0031.