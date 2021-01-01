From signature design by ashley
Signature Design by Ashley Ballister Contemporary Power Lift Recliner, Gunmetal
POWER LIFT RECLINER: Style meets comfort in this reclining arm chair, full of modern convenience; The 4-motor design allows independent control of the leg rest, backrest, lumbar support and headrest COZY SEATING: Indulge on comfy foam cushions wrapped in supple polyester; With just the touch of a button, recline back with your choice of adjustable positions CONTEMPORARY STYLE: Gorgeous in gunmetal gray, this neutral shade is so on-trend and easily matches your living room furniture no matter your decor style PERFECT SOFA COMPANION: Measuring 36inches Wide by 41inches Deep by 42inches Height with a fully reclined length of 72inches, this recliner sets perfectly by a couch or loveseat in your lounge space MINOR ASSEMBLY: Simply install easy-off chair back with a screwdriver (not included) and your recliner is ready to enjoy; Easy-to-follow instructions and power cord included DIRECT FROM THE MANUFACTURER: Ashley Furniture goes the extra mile to package, protect and deliver your purchase in a timely manner BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: Designed and manufactured by Ashley Furniture Industries; The trusted source for stylish furniture, lighting, rugs, accessories and mattresses; For every taste and budget