From ricca design
Ballino FLU Floor Lamp by Ricca Design - Color: Black - Finish: Polished - (BALLINO_FLUBC_WHTCORD)
The Ballino FLU Floor Lamp from Ricca Design is a minimal and modern piece from architectural designer Marcello Pozzi. Growing up surrounded by design in his fathers carpentry factory, Pozzi gained an affinity for recognizing the beauty in the most mundane pieces of construction. This eye for elemental beauty is expressed in this piece, which brings an industrial appeal to contemporary spaces. Its solid cylindrical base sends a tubular arm upward to a satin glass sphere at the end of a curved angle. Its sleek finish and contrasting LED elevate surroundings with ambient illumination. Pierluigi Biasiolo established Ricca, an Italian lighting company, in 2014 as a division of OR Illuminazione, a family-owned-and-operated design company since 1965. Ricca's experimental design philosophy combines high-quality Italian excellence with cutting-edge technology. Aiming to bring lax Italian living to every consumer, Ricca's linear pendant lights, wall sconces, and floor lamps give a taste of luxury to any space. Color: Black. Finish: Black Chrome