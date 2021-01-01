Ballina 85" Sofa with Reversible Cushions

This Gray Sofa is a beautiful, sophisticated a transitional-styled to traditionally styled frame accented with 2 different contrasting accent pillows, rounded recessed arms, loose reversible box border t-cushions, and inside back cushions. With them being reversible, you can rotate them to prolong the life of the fabric, as well as, the cushion cores. The coffee finishes the tapered wood legs only accent this best-selling frame. The material is not only beautiful but also durable. Product Type: Sofa