Commando Ballet Body One Shoulder Bodysuit KT024

Create a whole lot of fabulous in this stunning bodysuit. Crafted with the finest fibers for ultimate softness and nearly endless stretch. Seamless construction. Perfect worn alone or under sleeveless tops and dresses. Single-shoulder strap creates a flattering silhouette. One size fits most. Full rear coverage. Style #KT024. 85% nylon, 13% spandex, 2% cotton. Hand wash cold and dry flat. Made in the U.S.A. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.