From repetto
Repetto Ballerine Cendrillon
Advertisement
Define yourself in the elegant, chic style of the Repetto Ballerine Cendrillon ballet flat. Supple leather upper with bow detail at rounded toe. Flexible, comfortable slip-on design. Leather and textile lining and insole. Low square heel. Genuine leather outsole. Made in France. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 4 in Weight: 5 oz Product measurements were taken using size 39.5 (US 8.5), width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.