Ballerina Ballet Design Custom Name Co. Custom Ballerina Ballet Dancer gift with the name Ashley Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Perfect gift for ballerina dancing performer dancer with cute ballerina dancer design. Great gifts for dance squad, Kids, Girls, Women, Mom, Daughter aunt. Love practicing ballet with your dance company at the center or barre? This is the perfect gift for that special one. Get this for a ballerina as a unique gift idea from small kids to teens and moms. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only