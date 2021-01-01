Baseball Lover Apparel Ball Heart Funny Baseball Softball Player Mom Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

This product is for any mom who has son and daughter play baseball and softball. And also for any aunt who have niece and nephew. This cute graphic is the ball half heart with 2 sports. This cool stuff brings much joy for high school or elementary school sport league season, kids children sporting event, your birthday, Christmas, Mother's day, Valentine's day or any special day. Show this awesome design to your family and friends. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only