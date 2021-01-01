From south shore
South Shore Balka Woven Leather Lounge Chair-Black
Advertisement
SUPERIOR QUALITY: This chair is made of acacia wood and natural leather strips, for a remarkable high quality finish. COZY STYLE: Relaxation is a sure thing with this global style chair, which lets you kick back in no time while you read a book, drink in hand. QUICK ASSEMBLY: Who said that assembling a piece of furniture takes a lot of time? With this chair, you just need to fit the top and bottom parts together. No time wasted! 1-year limited . Any questions? Contact South Shore, the manufacturer, available 7/7 by phone, email or chat Do not wash; Iron on low heat; Dry clean on low heat; Do not tumble dry; Do not bleach; Spot clean only Included Components: Directors-Chairs