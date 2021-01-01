WESTIN OUTDOOR BALITwin 15 ft. x 9 ft. Rectangular Market Patio Umbrella in Turquoise

Experience the finest in outdoor and patio shading with this 9 ft. umbrella market. Its high-quality weather-resistant 180G polyester canopy and powder coated steel construction makes this umbrella the perfect addition to any backyard, patio and outdoor space. Crafted with your comfort in mind, this umbrella will indulge you in plenty of shade all day long with its air-vented canopy design and UV protection. Featuring a 30 UV protection, convenient manual crank-handle, Velcro tie for easy storage and a wide array of colors to choose from.