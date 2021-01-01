Bali RoManse Sterling Silver and 18K Multi-Gemstone Scroll Pendant Captivating, with its curling silver and gemstone column, this handcrafted design is destined to become one of your collection's standouts. Approx. 1-13/16"L x 1-5/16"W Chain not included Stamped .925 and 18K; sterling silver with yellow gold accents; oxidized Handcrafted Made in Indonesia Stone Information All sizes and weights approximate Rhodolite: Pear; 0.29ct Citrine: Pear-shaped; 0.52ct Swiss Blue Topaz: Round; 0.37ct Peridot: Pear-shaped; 0.62ct