Bali RoManse Mother-of-Pearl and Abalone Flower Bracelet - Average
Bali RoManse Mother-of-Pearl and Abalone Flower Bracelet Ornate, Balinese scrollwork and a fun, floral-themed design make this mother-of-pearl and abalone shell bracelet a beautiful choice for most any occasion. Small approx. 6-1/2"L x 1/8"W; fits up to 6-1/2" wrist Average approx. 7-1/4" x 1/8"W; fits up to 7-1/4" wrist Large approx. 8"L x 1/8"W; fits up to 8" wrist Stamped .925 sterling silver; 18K yellow gold accents; oxidized Large, decorative lobster claw clasp Sterling silver bracelet has flower-shaped center station comprised of abalone shell, mother-of-pearl, silver scrollwork and yellow gold bead accent Silver and gold accent flower stations flank center station Braided Byzantine chain completes bracelet Stone Information All sizes and weights approximate Blue-Green Abalone Shell - Freeform (10x6mm) White Mother-of-Pearl - Freeform (10x6mm)