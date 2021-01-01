From evans & brown
Evans & Brown Bali Yellow Damask Wallpaper
Bali Yellow Damask Wallpaper by Evans & Brown. Inspired by the flora and fauna found in the natural splendor of Bali, this busy damask print brings a worldly air to your living space. Wallpaper textures bring depth and intrigue to any space. Standing the test of time, traditional wallpaper has an irresistible classic appeal. Bali Yellow Damask Wallpaper is an unpasted coated heavyweight paper material. This wallpaper has a 27 inch repeat with a straight match and is both washable and strippable. Wallpaper comes on a roll that measures 27 inches by 27 feet and covers about 60.8 square feet.